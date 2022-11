Sib2Sib Movie & Pizza Night

If you know or live with a middleschooler who would enjoy spending time with college students, please have them join us for our movie and pizza event on Sunday, Nov. 13th from 3 to 6 pm!

To RSVP and vote on movie choices please visit go.middlebury.edu/sib2sib

Sunday, November 13th 2022

3pm – 6pm

Axinn Center at Starr Library (Room 232)