Leading Through Connection: A Training Series for Managers and Supervisors

Join us for this virtual workshop series provided by EAP/Centers for Wellbeing! Certificate of completion provided upon attending 2 out of the 3 events; raffle prize for attendees sponsored by GMHEC

More info and to register:

www.investeap.org/LeadingConnectionGMHECEAP

November 15th: Authentic Conversations

12 – 1 PM (ET) / 9 – 10 AM (PT)

Promoting Connection through Conversations

Learn both prevention and responsive strategies as you support employees; practice burnout recovery discussions to use with staff; helping others traverse this time with hope and grace as you bring your best self to work

January 17th: Meaningful Performance

12 – 1 PM (ET) / 9 – 10 AM (PT)

Using Motivational Interviewing to Develop Meaningful Performance

Use this powerful coaching technique to motivate staff in a new way; increase their intrinsic motivation to set meaningful performance goals; learn a collaborative approach to the change process

March 28th: Fun and Joy

12 – 1 PM (ET) / 9 – 10 AM (PT)

Bringing Fun and Joy into the Workplace

Discover how happier brains do better work; learn these happiness workshop activities to help employees increase optimism, boost brain function, and build team trust through shared experiences