Congratulations to Kathy Foley and Loren Scott, NAFSA: Association of International Educators Award Winners

by

Kathy Foley (Associate Dean and Director of International Student & Scholar Services) received the Sally M. Heym Award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators:

This award honors a colleague who has made outstanding contributions to the field of international education as a mentor, is an active member of NAFSA Region XI and has played a leadership role in promoting international education in the region, has been in the field of international education for at least five years, and has been an inspiration to colleagues as well as a continuing source of information and wisdom.

Loren Scott (International Services Specialist, International Student & Scholar Services) received the Rising Star Award Young Leader Award from NAFSA: Association of International Educators:

This award recognizes a professional who has impacted the field of international education during the first five years of the recipient’s area of work. The rising star will have demonstrated a commitment to internationalization and an ingenuity of thought that has the potential for having substantial and lasting influence upon global education.