Open Enrollment – Exploring Medical Plan Choices

Now is the time for benefits-eligible employees to consider offerings for 2023! Middlebury College has three medical plans for eligible employees to choose from:

PPO Platinum + Plan – Platinum level coverage with low deductibles, coinsurance, and co-pays for prescriptions. The PPO Plan has one deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.

– Platinum level coverage with low deductibles, coinsurance, and co-pays for prescriptions. The PPO Plan has one deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage. Gold Plan – New! Priced between the PPO and Panther Plans, provides mid-tier deductibles and coinsurance for medical and prescriptions. The Gold Plan has a separate deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.

– Priced between the PPO and Panther Plans, provides mid-tier deductibles and coinsurance for medical and prescriptions. The Gold Plan has a separate deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage. Panther Silver Plan – High deductible health plan paired with a Health Savings Account (HSA). The College contributes 50% of the deductible to the HSA. The Panther Plan has a separate deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.

The PPO and Panther Plans will continue to offer the same great benefit design as in previous years. The Gold Plan is a new high-quality plan for you and your family to consider for 2023.

Gold Plan Highlights:

Salary based premiums

Preventative care: Covered 100%

In-network stacked Deductibles: $450 individual, $900 two-person, $1,350 family

In-network Coinsurance: Members pay 20% after the deductible is met

In-network Out Of Pocket Maximum: $3,000 individual, $6,000 two-person, $9,000 family

FSA compatible, no Health Savings Account

RX: 10% generics, 30% preferred brand name prescriptions, 40% non-preferred brand name prescriptions

For more detailed information refer to the Gold Plan Summary of Benefits & Coverage and 2023 Benefit Guide.

Want to learn more? Join us for an informative session: Exploring Your Medical Plan Choices!

11/3 at 3:00-4:00pm EST via Zoom. Please mark your own calendar and include the zoom information below.

Can’t make it to the session on 11/3? Listen to the pre-recorded Exploring Your Medical Plan Choices session, linked here, at a time that is convenient for you.

Open Enrollment runs from October 27 through November 11, 2022.

Questions?

Your Benefits Team is here to support you!

Email us at benefits@gmhec.org

Call us at 802-443-5485