Open Enrollment – Exploring Medical Plan Choices
Now is the time for benefits-eligible employees to consider offerings for 2023! Middlebury College has three medical plans for eligible employees to choose from:
- PPO Platinum + Plan – Platinum level coverage with low deductibles, coinsurance, and co-pays for prescriptions. The PPO Plan has one deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.
- Gold Plan – New! Priced between the PPO and Panther Plans, provides mid-tier deductibles and coinsurance for medical and prescriptions. The Gold Plan has a separate deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.
- Panther Silver Plan – High deductible health plan paired with a Health Savings Account (HSA). The College contributes 50% of the deductible to the HSA. The Panther Plan has a separate deductible and out of pocket max for in-network and out of network coverage.
The PPO and Panther Plans will continue to offer the same great benefit design as in previous years. The Gold Plan is a new high-quality plan for you and your family to consider for 2023.
Gold Plan Highlights:
- Salary based premiums
- Preventative care: Covered 100%
- In-network stacked Deductibles: $450 individual, $900 two-person, $1,350 family
- In-network Coinsurance: Members pay 20% after the deductible is met
- In-network Out Of Pocket Maximum: $3,000 individual, $6,000 two-person, $9,000 family
- FSA compatible, no Health Savings Account
- RX: 10% generics, 30% preferred brand name prescriptions, 40% non-preferred brand name prescriptions
For more detailed information refer to the Gold Plan Summary of Benefits & Coverage and 2023 Benefit Guide.
Want to learn more? Join us for an informative session: Exploring Your Medical Plan Choices!
11/3 at 3:00-4:00pm EST via Zoom. Please mark your own calendar and include the zoom information below.
Can’t make it to the session on 11/3? Listen to the pre-recorded Exploring Your Medical Plan Choices session, linked here, at a time that is convenient for you.
Open Enrollment runs from October 27 through November 11, 2022.
Questions?
Your Benefits Team is here to support you!
- Email us at benefits@gmhec.org
- Call us at 802-443-5485