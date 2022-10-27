2023 Benefits Open Enrollment is Here!

by

Open Enrollment for 2023 Benefits is from October 27 through November 11, 2022.

This is the annual opportunity to enroll in and make changes to benefit elections via self-service in Oracle effective January 1, 2023. Benefits-eligible employees are asked to take an active role in Open Enrollment by logging in to Oracle and confirming or changing elections.

Attend an Informational Session:

The following 2023 Open Enrollment informational sessions will be provided. These sessions will provide a brief overview of 2023 Benefits as well as tips to complete enrollment in Oracle. Please mark your own calendar to save the date and attend.

10/27 – Benefits Overview

11am – 12pm EST

Mitchell Green Lounge

10/27 – Benefits Overview, MIIS Employee Focused

1pm – 2pm PST (4pm – 5pm EST)

Zoom Link Password: 925630

10/28 – Understanding High Deductible Plans and Health Savings Accounts

2pm – 3pm EST

Zoom Link Password: 764390

10/31 – Benefits Overview

10am – 11am EST

Davis Library Room 140

11/3 – Exploring Your Medical Plan Choices

3pm – 4pm EST

Zoom Link Password: 778488

11/4 – Benefits Overview

2pm – 3pm EST

Zoom Link Password: 473722



Can’t make it to one of the times listed above? Click this link to listen to a pre-recorded Open Enrollment Benefits Informational Video at a time that works for you!

Visit Your Benefits Site:

The 2023 Benefit Guide Book is now available on the 2023 Benefits Information Website from the Middlebury Human Resources Page. In addition, this site is where you will find specific benefit plan information such as Summaries of Benefits and Coverage, links to pre-recorded benefit videos, step-by-step Oracle Open Enrollment Instructions, and helpful flyers regarding individual benefits.

Please be sure to look out for emails from GMHEC Benefits Service. If you do not see them during open enrollment, check your junk or clutter folders.

Questions?

Your Benefits Team is here to support you!

Available Monday through Friday from 8:15am – 5:00pm EST. During Open Enrollment we will also be available Saturdays (10/29 and 11/5) from 9:00am until 12:00pm EST.