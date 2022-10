Welcome Lindsey Baldwin!

Lindsey began her role as Operations and Events Coordinator with CCI (Center for Careers and Internships) on October 3rd.

“I am originally from Albany, New York, but came to Vermont to study at St. Michael’s College. I graduated in 2017, but fell in love with Vermont and have been here ever since. In my free time, I like to complete art projects, get outside, play video games, and play with my cat.”