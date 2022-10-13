Welcome Jesse Stratton!

Jesse Stratton began his new role as Director of Environmental Health, Safety, and Compliance on October 3rd.

Jesse comes to Middlebury from Atlas Technical Consultants where he served as a senior project manager for various safety and compliance projects across Vermont. His areas of expertise include infection control, industrial hygiene, regulatory compliance, and design and implementation of industrial safety-related training. Jesse’s work with Atlas provided him with several opportunities to work on the Middlebury College campus on projects related to reopening strategies during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic; safety assistance for the Forrest Hall and Johnson Hall renovations; and regulatory compliance training for Middlebury staff.

Jesse has a bachelor of science degree in freshwater and marine biology from the University of New Hampshire, as well as several professional certificates and certifications across diverse environmental health and safety fields.

He shared that he is looking forward to joining Middlebury in this new capacity.

“I have been fortunate to have several opportunities to work with various departments at Middlebury over the years,” he said. “During that time I have always been struck by the amazing group of dedicated people that make up Middlebury. I am humbled by the opportunity and beyond excited to get started supporting those that do so much for each other and this Institution.”