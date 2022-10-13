Sister-to-Sister and Brother-to-Brother merge as Sibling-to-Sibling

by

Sibling-to-Sibling (Sib2Sib) is a new organization of Middlebury College students who facilitate monthly events for middle school students in Addison County. Previously two separate organizations, Sister-to-Sister and Brother-to-Brother, we decided to merge in order to create a more gender-inclusive space. We will continue our mission of mentoring and facilitating thoughtful discussions with middle school students, focusing on common issues in the students’ lives. Sib2Sib is an inclusive, comfortable environment where middle schoolers and college students get to know one another by engaging in fun activities and discussions.

We are very excited to announce that our first event will be on Sunday, October 23rd from 1-4pm at Middlebury College’s Chellis House (56 Hillcrest Road, Middlebury). If you have a middleschooler in your life who would enjoy participating, please have them register. More information about the event at go.middlebury.edu/sib2sib/. If you have any questions, please reach out to us at sistertosister@middlebury.edu.