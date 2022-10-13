Partner Inclusion Program: PIP-Quick

by
PIP Quick A Partner Inclusion Program (PIP) virtual gathering You're invited to attend PIP-Quick, a virtual social networking opportunity where you can: Virtually mingle with campus employees, spouses, and partners Learn more about the Partner Inclusion Program Inquire about community resources and employment at Middlebury RSVP to one or more of the following opportunities: October 26, 12:00-1:00pm November 15, 10:00-11:00am December 7, 4:00-5:00pm These gatherings are virtual Please visit this link to RSVP: https://forms.office.com/r/smiLftdwuT Questions? email Susan Edwards at susane@middlebury.edu
Category : Midd Points