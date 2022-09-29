Upcoming COVID-19 and Flu Vaccine Clinics

by

COVID-19 Bivalent Vaccine Available on Campus

The new COVID-19 bivalent vaccine boosters are recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for everyone 12 years old and older who received their last booster at least two months previously. COVID-19 bivalent vaccine clinics will be offered on campus to students and employees from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. in Wilson Hall on these dates:

Friday, October 7

Thursday, October 13

Friday, October 28

Students and employees can sign up for these COVID-19 booster clinics using this Microsoft Bookings link.

Human Resources also is sponsoring employee vaccination clinics that will offer both the flu vaccine and the COVID-19 bivalent booster. These clinics are offered in partnership with Middlebury Regional EMS and Addison County on the following dates, at times and locations:

Tuesday, October 18, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Mitchell Green

Thursday, October 20, from noon to 3 p.m. in the Abernethy Room, Axinn Center

Monday, October 24, from 10 a.m to 1 p.m., McCardell Bicentennial Hall, Great Hall

Wednesday, October 26, from 10 am to 1:30 p.m., Abernethy Room, Axinn Center

Students and employees can sign up using this link.