NER Poetry Reading Group

by

The New England Review (NER) is hosting a poetry reading group for faculty and staff this fall. Join them to discuss US Poet Laureate Ada Limón’s book The Hurting Kind. Those who sign up will receive a copy of the book. The group will meet on three Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 pm in the CTLR Suite (Lib 225) on 9/29, 10/27, and 11/10. Come to one session or all three. You are welcome to bring your lunch. The CTLR will provide coffee/tea. To sign up or for questions email Leslie Sainz. Books will be available for pickup in the CTLR.