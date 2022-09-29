Help Improve the Partner Inclusion Program by Completing This Brief Survey

To inform the ongoing development and evaluation of The Partner Inclusion Program, we need your input! Please complete this confidential, very brief questionnaire.

https://bit.ly/partnerinclusion

The Partner Inclusion Program provides comprehensive support services to the spouses and partners of Middlebury employees.

Our services include

Confidential one-on-one career coaching

Guidance on how to use campus and community resources

Access to an active network of higher education institutions, businesses, and community organization

A list of employment opportunities and community resources through a dedicated webpage

How to connect

Contact Susan Edwards, Partner Inclusion Specialist

susane@middlebury.edu

802-443-3509

or to book an appointment, click HERE