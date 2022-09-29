Help Improve the Partner Inclusion Program by Completing This Brief Survey
To inform the ongoing development and evaluation of The Partner Inclusion Program, we need your input! Please complete this confidential, very brief questionnaire.
https://bit.ly/partnerinclusion
The Partner Inclusion Program provides comprehensive support services to the spouses and partners of Middlebury employees.
Our services include
- Confidential one-on-one career coaching
- Guidance on how to use campus and community resources
- Access to an active network of higher education institutions, businesses, and community organization
- A list of employment opportunities and community resources through a dedicated webpage
How to connect
Contact Susan Edwards, Partner Inclusion Specialist
susane@middlebury.edu
802-443-3509
or to book an appointment, click HERE