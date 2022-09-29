Employee Family Day Apple Picking | Saturday 10/8

Background image of apples in baskets in front of apple trees. Green box in center of poster with text: Employee Family Day Apple Picking At Happy Valley Orchard 217 Quarry Road Middlebury. Stop by the Middlebury table to grab a half-peck bag to fill and enjoy some Cider and Donuts. Saturday October 8, 2022 11:00 AM until 3:00 PM
