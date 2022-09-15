Submit a 2023 Winter Term Workshop Proposal

by

Do you have a talent? Would you like to share it? Sign up to teach a Winter Term workshop! Winter Term workshops will run from January 5, 2023 – February 2, 2023. These non-credit workshops are open to the entire College community during Winter Term.

The deadline for workshop proposals is midnight on Wednesday, October 5th. Please make sure to use Firefox to submit your proposal. Please contact wtw@middlebury.edu if you have any questions. Proposal forms can be found at: go/wtwproposal