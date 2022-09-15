Stargazing at Mittelman Observatory – Autumn 2022

by

Mittelman Observatory will again host stargazing open house nights this autumn. These Observatory events are scheduled for Friday evenings, September 16, October 7, and October 28, from 8:30 PM until 10:00 PM, weather permitting.

Jupiter and Saturn will be in the evening sky on these dates. A variety of interesting stars, star clusters, nebulae, and galaxies will be visible through the Observatory’s telescopes. The Observatory includes a 24-inch telescope in a dome and smaller telescopes on the roof deck.

Due to COVID-19 policies and best practices, not all telescopes may be open and masks may be required of attendees.

Observatory open house nights are free and open to the public. However, these events will take place only if the sky is expected to be mostly clear. Please check the Observatory web site at go/observatory or call the Observatory at 443-2266 after 6:30 PM on the evening of the event for weather status.

Additional shorter-notice weather-optimized events may also be scheduled periodically and announced through our Observatory-News e-mail list, to which one can subscribe at go/observatory-news.