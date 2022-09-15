End of Year Holiday Dates

With the cooler weather, changing leaves, and pumpkin spice everything filling menus and store shelves, it’s clear – fall is in the air! With the changing season our minds naturally look forward to the upcoming holidays and our plans to meet with friends and family, and to take some well-earned time off.

We are happy to announce that the dates for the 2022-2023 holidays have been updated and posted on the website for Holiday Time. The dates for the upcoming Thanksgiving and Winter breaks are also given below:

Thanksgiving Break: 12:00 a.m. Thursday, November 24, through 11:59 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022

Winter Break: 12:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, January 2, 2023

We hope this helps you plan for your celebrations! For information on entering time for regular holidays, please see the webpage on Holiday Time, as well as the Employee Handbook section on Holidays. If you have any questions, please contact hr@middlebury.edu.