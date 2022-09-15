College Application Workshop

by

College Application Workshop

Thursday, October 6, 8:00 – 9:00 PM ET

Join Admissions staff members and special guests for a workshop introducing students and families to the college application process. This program is open to all Middlebury staff/faculty and their high school seniors. The program gives an overview of the general selective college application process and does not focus on applying to Middlebury College in particular.

The webinar will be followed by an informal period of Q&A; discussion topics will include:

Looking for the right “fit” in a college.

Navigating test-optional application policies.

What makes a memorable or unique essay?

Understanding how financial aid policies can differ from institution to institution.

So, mark your calendars for Thursday, October 6 from 8:00-9:00 pm ET and register here for the webinar. Questions? Contact the Admissions Office at aap@middlebury.edu.