Celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Mahaney Arts Center with Burlington Taiko

by

To kick of the Mahaney Arts Center’s 30th anniversary, Burlington Taiko will be on campus for a week-long residency. Join us Thursday, September 29th for a Lunch and Learn opportunity to learn about the Japanese art form of Taiko, and even play the drums yourself! Participants and spectators both welcome.

Bring your own lunch, drinks and cookies will be provided. Wear comfortable exercise clothes!

To register, please fill out the form at go/taikolunch or contact Cathy Vincent x5624. Limited slots available.

Event details:

Thursday, Sept. 29

12:15-1:30 PM

On the lawn behind the Mahaney Arts Center*

*rain location: MAC Dance Theater