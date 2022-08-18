You’re invited to an Employee 9 Hole Golf Tournament | August 23, 2022 at 3pm

Join us for a free employee 9 hole golf tournament at the Ralph Myhre golf course! Spots are still available to register your team of 4 with Cathy Vincent at x5624 or vincent@middlebury.edu.

Check-in starts at 2:30pm, with a shot gun start at 3:00 pm. In case of inclement weather, the tournament will be postponed to August 30th.

There will be a BBQ and prizes immediately following the tournament at the Hadley House!

Our very own golf course professionals will also be providing Driving Range & Putting Green instruction starting at 4:00 pm on the same date – limited to 20 people, so if you’re interested contact Cathy Vincent to register.

Hope to see you there!