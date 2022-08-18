What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of August 22nd and 29th

If we all did the things we are really capable of doing, we would literally astound ourselves – Thomas A. Edison

We are working on a great fall line up of events…many of which will be offered remote, and some will be coming to campus. Yoga, strength training, mediation, cooking classes, music lessons and more…. if you have suggestions for things you would like to see offered, we are always open to suggestions so please reach out to rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.

Understanding Medicare: Join the experts from MySecureAdvantage to learn how your out-of-pocket expenses may go up or down depending on when you retire and start receiving your Medicare benefits. Thursday, August 25. This session is offered at noon and again at 3pm EST. Click here to register for the noon session. Click here to register for the 3pm session.

Change Your Story, Change Your Future: Join Dr. John Delony, mental health expert from the Ramsey Group to learn how to unpack your backpack, own your past, and change your future. This is not your typical leadership workshop, and you are not just a typical leader. We all carry the weight of our stories—those we were told by others and the ones we tell ourselves. But those stories can be like bricks in a backpack that holds us back from being happy and healthy as a person and as a leader. Monday, August 29th 2:30-3:30 pm EST. Click here to register.