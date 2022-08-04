Summer Research Symposium

by

Thank you to the many Middlebury employees, from all areas of campus, who make the Summer Research Program possible. For over 40 years, students have spent the summer learning with faculty mentors through research projects, experiencing both their college and academic field in a new way.

Come say hello and grab a refreshment as the students speak about their projects at the Summer Research Symposium on Thursday, August 4 from 2-4 pm in the MBH Great Hall.

Contact Undergraduate Research in the Center for Teaching, Learning, and Research with questions.