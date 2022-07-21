Register for DLINQ’s Summer Digital Teaching & Learning Series

by

Registration is now open for DLINQ’s Summer Digital Teaching and Learning Series that will be held August 24-26, 2022 via Zoom. This year’s series has 3 tracks organized around the theme Engaging and Inclusive Digital Learning:

Games and Learning

Digital Storytelling

Inclusive Design and Design Justice

Attend all 3 sessions in a track to receive a certificate of completion. Strategies and approaches introduced in these sessions can be implemented in multiple modalities, including in primarily on-ground courses, hybrid courses, and fully online courses. No matter what modality you are teaching this fall, you’ll find ideas to support student learning in your course.

For more details and to register for the courses, follow this link: Summer Digital Teaching & Learning Series