New Applicant Tracking System

by

Have you heard? Middlebury has implemented a new Applicant Tracking System!

You may have heard that Middlebury is moving to a new applicant tracking system called Workable. We have transitioned all recruiting activities from People Admin to Workable effective July 1.

Workable is modeled on social media platforms, as such it is easy to navigate, fairly intuitive, and allows for a more positive candidate experience. Our HR team is excited about and looking forward to many of the Workable features.

Enhanced opportunities for employer branding, which we hope will increase our talent pool.

Workable allows candidates to apply for positions more quickly. Candidates are able to connect the Workable application to their resume or LinkedIn profile and automatically populate application fields from those sources. Applicants will be able to apply for positions using the mobile phone or tablet.

Are you interested in exploring more Workable features? Follow think link to the Workable website: The world’s leading recruiting software | Workable. There is a short video on the Workable website landing page that provides a quick overview of Workable features. Click on the “See How It Works” link in the middle of the webpage.

Invite your friends and family to review open positions and apply at this link: Middlebury College | Current Openings