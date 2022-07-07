Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series

by

Mittelman Observatory is happy to announce the next edition of the Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series. This aperiodic series presents astronomy and astronomy-related talks that will often be broad and interdisciplinary in nature.

The next talk will be given virtually by astronomer Hugh Crowl on Tuesday, July 12, from 7pm to 8:30pm. Dr. Crowl’s talk is entitled “How Do Galaxies Lose Their Gas? Galaxy Transformation in the Virgo Cluster”. He is a member of the faculty in Physics and Astronomy at Bennington College in Bennington, Vermont.

This talk is presented in collaboration with the Southern Vermont Astronomy Group and the Dublin School.

More talk details can be found at go/astrotalks.

And, please note that registration is required for this free webinar at go/astrotalk.

Mittelman Astronomy Lecture Series announcements, as well as aperiodic stargazing event notices, will routinely happen through the Observatory News mailing list at go/observatorynews.