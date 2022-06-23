Stargazing at Mittelman Observatory – Summer 2022

Mittelman Observatory will again host stargazing open house nights this summer. These Observatory events are scheduled for Wednesday evenings, June 29, July 20, July 27, and August 3, from 9:30 PM until 11:00 PM, weather permitting.

Saturn will be in the evening sky on some of these dates. A variety of interesting stars, star clusters, and nebulae will be visible through the Observatory’s telescopes. The Observatory includes a 24-inch telescope in a dome and smaller telescopes on the roof deck.

Due to COVID-19 policies and best practices, not all telescopes may be open and masks may be required of attendees.

Observatory open house nights are free and open to the public. As these are minimal language events, they are also appropriate for Language Schools students. Some Observatory staff may also speak select languages offered as part of Language Schools. These events will take place only if the sky is expected to be mostly clear. Please check the Observatory web site at go/observatory or call the Observatory at 443-2266 after 7:30 PM on the evening of the event for weather status.

Additional shorter-notice weather-optimized events may also be scheduled periodically and announced through our Observatory-News e-mail list, to which one can subscribe at go/observatory-news.