Tri-Valley Transit Announces Return of Rutland Commuter Run

Tri-Valley Transit is excited to announce that we are bringing back our 4:15pm weekday commuter run (southbound from Middlebury to Rutland) on Monday, June 13th! This may be welcome news to employees who live in Salisbury, Leicester, Brandon, Pittsford and Rutland. Consumer gas prices continue to rise and the state has committed to keeping all rural buses fare-free until June 2023.

Please see the updated Rutland Connector Schedule.

Please note that the TVT-operated weekday midday and Saturday portions of the schedule are still suspended.