What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of May 23rd and 30th

Some old-fashioned things like fresh air and sunshine are hard to beat. – Laura Ingalls Wilder

The GMHEC team in the Step Up for Stepping Strong challenge has been busy movin’ and groovin’ and is currently in eighth place out of the twenty-sixteams that are participating. We could use your help in this last week to reach the community goal of five hundred million steps―which will lead to a $100K gift from sponsors to support The Gillian Reny Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Visit the GMHEC Well-being website for information about how to sign up. We hope you’ll join us to support this great cause, enhance your well-being and be entered into weekly raffles.

Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge: You and your family will never run out of fun things to do when you participate in the Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge. Enjoy fun outdoor activities, submit photos of you completing each task, submit your score sheet and receive a VIP coin, good for free state park entry for rest of this year and all of next. Get all the details here.

Protecting Your Assets with Insurance: Insurance is more than just a safety net. It’s part of your overall financial strategy! In this presentation, the experts from MySecureAdvantage will explain the importance of vehicle, property, life, and other common forms of insurance. The presenter will also share some tips and best practices for shopping around and getting the best rates. Thursday, May 26th offered at noon and 3pm EST.

Click here to register for the noon session.

Click here to register for the 3pm session.

Guided Breathwork and Meditation: SKY Meditation is a unique breath-based technique that uses cyclical, rhythmic patterns of breath to bring the mind and body effortlessly into meditation. It has been empirically validated and holds distinct advantages over other forms of meditation. Learn to eliminate stress, revitalize your nervous system, and bring clarity and focus to your minds quickly and easily. Learn more about this technique here. Wednesday, May 25th, and June 1st from 12:00-12:30 pm EST. Click here to register.