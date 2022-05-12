What’s on Tap for Well-Being – Weeks of May 9th and 16th

Don’t underestimate the value of doing nothing, of just going along, listening to all the things you can’t hear, and not bothering. – Winnie the Pooh

The Step Up for Stepping Strong challenge is officially underway! Faculty and staff of the GMHEC colleges are rallying together during the month of May to do their part to help reach the community goal of 500 million steps―which will lead to a $100K gift from sponsors to support The Gillian Reny Center for Trauma Innovation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Registration for the free challenge is still open and it’s not too late for you, your friends and family to sign up! Visit the GMHEC Well-being website for more information and sign-up instructions. We hope you’ll join us to support this great cause, enhance your well-being and be entered into weekly raffles.

Want to start your week off feeling grounded and centered? Join Beth’s intention setting discussion on Monday, May 9th at 7:30 or the Sky Happiness Center at 4:30 for breathwork, meditation and discussion on stress and tendencies of our mind. Get the details and registration info on the calendar.

Family Life: The Juggling Act. Working, raising kids, balancing extracurricular activities and family commitments… are you trying to keep too many “balls” in the air? In this seminar we will take a fresh look at some of the pressures that drive this juggling act. We’ll talk about what kids really need and how to refocus priorities. You’ll learn strategies to add balance, reduce stress, and manage your obligations more effectively. This seminar is brought to you by Cigna and will be hosted by Dr. Rick Conforto, a licensed psychologist with over 40 years’ experience providing clinical services to adults and families. Wednesday, May 11th 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Bringing Joy and Fun to the Workplace: Join the experts from InvestEAP for this light-hearted look into fun team building activities and get ready to laugh and relax as we will demo a virtual game together. Come away with great ideas for both remote and in-person teams. Friday, May 13th noon-12:30 pm EST. Click here to register.

Park Your Carbon Week: May 16th through May 20th. Want to try a diﬀerent way of getting around? How about a healthy option, one that can save you money and even be fun? You can reduce carbon pollution in Vermont and impact worldwide climate change. Park Your Carbon is a week-long initiative to help change Vermonters’ transportation and commuting habits by encouraging green ways of travel. Do it for a day, a week or make it a habit. Bike. Walk. Share Your Ride. Bus. Work From Home. Take the pledge here and a tree will be planted by OneTreePlanted to offset carbon emissions. Get all the details and take the pledge here.

Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge: You and your family will never run out of fun things to do when you participate in the Venture Vermont Outdoor Challenge. Enjoy fun outdoor activities, submit photos of you completing each task, submit your score sheet and receive a VIP coin, good for free state park entry for rest of this year and all of next. Get all the details here.