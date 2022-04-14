Student organization teaching high schoolers about financial literacy and investment!

by

Do you have a high school-aged student who is interested in learning more about the stock market and how to invest money? First Generation Investors (FGI) is a national nonprofit that provides education around financial literacy and investment. The Middlebury chapter is currently working with the Boys & Girls Club of Vergennes to provide afterschool financial literacy programming to high schoolers in the Addison County community. After completion of the program, FGI provides real money for the students to invest.

If this sounds like an opportunity your high school student would be interested in, please reach out to FGI student leaders at fgi@middlebury.edu to learn more about their upcoming dates at the Boys & Girls Club of Vergennes.