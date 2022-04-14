Home
About MiddPoints
Post an Announcement
Submit Travel Info
Submit a New Hire
Filter by…
Institutional News
Midd/MIIS Collaboration
Midd News & Events
MIIS News & Events
Human Resources
Wellness
Latest Newsletter
MiddPoints
News & Announcements for Middlebury Faculty and Staff
Financial Literacy Month with MSA
April 14, 2022
by
Matthew Casey
Category :
Midd Points
Post navigation
←
MIIS Employee Well-Being Raffle – Win a $150 Spa Trip or a Garmin Watch!
InvestEAP Monthly Workshops
→
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Filter posts by…
Institutional News
Midd/MIIS Collaboration
Midd News & Events
MIIS News & Events
Human Resources
Wellness
Recent Posts
Student organization teaching high schoolers about financial literacy and investment!
InvestEAP Monthly Workshops
Financial Literacy Month with MSA
MIIS Employee Well-Being Raffle – Win a $150 Spa Trip or a Garmin Watch!
Faculty & Staff Wellness Fair Thursday, April 21!
Part-Time Positions Available in Dining Services
Sister-to-Sister Summit on April 30
Flexible Spending Plan Administrator Change: Navia Benefits
College Counseling Workshop
Staff Council Book Swap on 4/21
RSS - Posts
Contact
Email middpoints@middlebury.edu
Proudly powered by WordPress
Theme: Triton Lite by
Towfiq I
.
Create a Site
Search Sites
Log in