Welcome Susan Edwards!

Susan Edwards, M.Ed, is a program development leader with extensive experience in career design, resource expansion and relationship building. She started at Middlebury College on February 7, 2022 as the Partner Inclusion Specialist which will aid in Middlebury’s efforts in the recruitment and retention of faculty and staff by supporting their spouses or partners in finding employment, access resources and integrate into the college and broader community. Susan specializes in client centered advising practices and strength-based community development approaches.

Some of Susan’s most effective achievements include her work at Vermont Works For Women where she lead the redesign and implementation of a career preparedness curriculum for adults navigating employment opportunities, the establishment of sustainable partnerships with colleagues and local agencies in efforts to support employment and community engagement opportunities for Champlain College students and alumni, and the creation and implementation of online and in-person diversity, equity and inclusion education for higher education staff at Champlain College and The University of Vermont.

Through her work in the Peace Corps and Washington D. C.’s Department of Health, Susan has also led research, curriculum development and pilot programming which focuses on increasing resources and employment access for people navigating systemic barriers. Susan, her husband and daughter moved to Vermont from Washington, D.C. ten years ago to be closer to family. Her husband is a vegetable farmer, and they live in a community where sustainability, entrepreneurship and education are valued and supported. She enjoys spending time with her family and doing anything outdoors such as hiking, swimming, running and kayaking. She has yet to learn a winter sport (not sure if sledding counts) but has promised her husband and daughter she will get on some skis this winter and give it a try.