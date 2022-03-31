Museum Now Fully Open to All Middlebury ID Holders

by

After two years of limited access the museum is once again free and open to all Middlebury College ID holders, and advance reservations are no longer required. Come enjoy our exciting new exhibitions and recent changes to the permanent collection galleries. Whether you’re seeking quiet contemplation or a brisk conversation with friends, YOUR museum is open!

Museum Hours:

Tuesday through Friday, 9:00am–4:00pm

Sunday, Noon–5:00pm

Closed Monday and Saturday

Spring 2022 Special Exhibitions

Contemporary to Classical: Highlights from the New Collection Handbook This exhibit features more than forty works from the museum’s new permanent collection handbook. Objects range from modern to ancient and include prints, photographs, paintings, and sculpture.

Into the Screen: Digital Art from teamLab Into the Screen highlights a singular immersive digital experience by teamLab, a Tokyo-based collaboration of more than 500 designers, engineers, and technologists with a shared mission to integrate art, technology, and nature.

Permanent Collection Galleries In addition, visit the Permanent Collection Galleries, which have recently been reinstalled along thematic lines to be more inclusive and accessible.

Questions? Contact Jason Vrooman at jvrooman@middlebury.edu or (802) 443-2248.

Follow us to discover more:

Middlebury College Museum of Art

Mahaney Arts Center

72 Porter Field Road

Middlebury, VT 05753

(802) 443-5007 • museum@middlebury.edu • museum.middlebury.edu

Image Credits:

1. A view of the reinstalled Permanent Collection galleries (photo: Jonathan Blake); 2. Fernando Botero (Colombian, born 1932), Man Smoking [detail], 1993, graphite, charcoal, and watercolor on canvas, 51 1/4 × 39 1/2 inches. Collection of Middlebury College Museum of Art. Gift of Barbara P. and Robert P. ’64 Youngman, 2001.013. (Image: Copyright © Fernando Botero); 3. teamLab, Black Waves [detail], 2016, digital work, 6 channels. Courtesy of the artists.; 4. a cropped view of the Permanent Collection galleries with Jules Dalou’s Le Grand Paysan [The Old Peasant] c. 1900 in the foreground and Kehinde Wiley’s Thomas Armory I from 2006 in the background. (photo: Jonathan Blake)