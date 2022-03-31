MSA Live! | April 12th and 28th Webinars

by

MSA Live! | Your Debt-Free Game Plan

April 12, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Debt is one of the biggest obstacles keeping Americans from reaching financial goals, so this class encourages you to prioritize debt management. But it doesn’t stop there! We’ll also go over specific debt reduction strategies and help you explore a plan that you can sustain. We will also review how to write and follow SMART goals, so you can leave this class motivated and more confident about reducing your debt.

MSA Live! | Getting & Keeping Good Credit

April 28, 2022 | Register Here: 9:00 am (PT) – Register Here: 12:00 pm (PT)

Credit scores influence personal finances in more ways than most people realize. Whether it’s your auto insurance premium or the interest rate on your mortgage, you want your credit score to be deemed “excellent”. We’ll discuss the criteria that determines a credit score, as well as how to establish new credit, how to recover from credit challenges, and best practices for maintaining an excellent credit score.

Register even if you cannot attend to receive a recording of the webinar | Want to learn more about these topics? Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.