Middlebury Performing Arts Series: Spring Season

by

Live, in-person events are back! We plan to welcome on- and off-campus audiences back to the Mahaney Arts Center starting in February. Tickets are on sale now for five performances by international artists– and Middlebury staff and faculty receive discounts for these world-class events right in our own backyard. There’s also an extra gift: one very special virtual concert that’s free and open to all.

Nobuntu, the sensational female a cappella quintet from Zimbabwe

Friday, February 18

Actors From The London Stage: Much Ado About Nothing

Thursday, March 3–Saturday, March 5

Danú, traditional Irish music, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day

Thursday, March 10

Anikaya Dance: Conference of the Birds

Friday, March 11–Saturday, March 12

Cellist David Finckel and Pianist Wu Han

Friday, April 1 (virtual, free, reservations required)

Takács Quartet and Julien Labro, Bandoneón

Friday, April 22 (live and streaming)

Current Middlebury College guidelines allow for visitors to attend approved campus events and programs, including Performing Arts Series presentations. Full vaccinations with boosters (or valid medical or religious exemptions) and masks are required. Read more about the Visitor Policy>>

Of course, performances are always subject to change. In that case, we’ll contact ticket holders directly, and post updates via ArtsMail and our website. Stay in touch, and we hope to see you at the MAC soon.