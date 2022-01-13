What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of January 17th and 24th

by

Winter is the time for comfort, for good food and warmth, for the touch of a friendly hand and for a talk beside the fire: it is the time for home. – Edith Sitwell

Let’s get cooking! Join the Registered Dietitians from Whole Health Nutrition for this four-part cooking series. January 19 and 24 and February 3 and 9. All classes will be offered via zoom from 6:00-7:30 pm EST. No registration is required. Get all the details including the recipes on the GMHEC Well-being calendar. Grab your friends and family, cook along, and enjoy a delicious meal together.

Looking to try something new? How about kickboxing? The team from 9Round in South Burlington is offering a free workout plus 10% off all memberships. Check it out here.

3 Self-Care Tips to Make a Healthy, Happy You in 2022: Join Nancy Wind, founder of Peaks and Poses for this virtual presentation to learn about three powerful, simple, and quick self-care tips that can change your state of mind, day, and life! Wednesday, January 19th 7:00-7:45 pm EST. Click here to register.

Do More with Less: Keep Your Team Engaged, Inspired, and Performing: A high-performing team starts with a high-performing manager. That means how you show up as a leader makes all the difference. In this webinar, Aaron Levy of Raise the Bar will give a roadmap to help your team find its stride and create a more engaged workforce. Learn how to lead in today’s uncertain environment, identify the key ingredients for a high performing team and describe the four steps to unlock your team’s performance. Wednesday, January 19th. 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

For our faculty and staff (and family members) we are pleased to announce that as of January 1st, we are now providing Employee Assistance through InvestEAP. Services are free and confidential. Check out all they have to offer here. Middlebury employees use password Midd