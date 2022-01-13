MLK Jr. Day – Holiday Time Entry Reminder

Though you’re likely well-practiced after the year-end holiday break, we wanted to review the procedure for entering time for Regular Holidays, the next of which is Monday Jan. 17th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Paid Regular Holidays are a benefit provided by the college, and any hourly (non-exempt) benefits-eligible employees* should enter EARN MIDD Holiday for the hours they would normally be scheduled to work on a regular holiday. This is done via the “Payroll Time Type” dropdown on the time entry screen:

The intention of Holiday pay is to keep paychecks whole, and if you are not normally scheduled to work on a day which corresponds to a regular holiday, you should not enter holiday time. i.e. for MLK Jr. Day, if you do not normally work on Mondays you would not enter holiday pay for this day.

Any employee*, regardless of benefits eligibility or regular schedule, who is required to work on a Regular Holiday may enter EARN MIDD Holiday Worked for any hours they actually worked on a holiday. This will pay 1.5x the normal hourly rate, and may be entered in addition to EARN MIDD Holiday for benefits-eligible employees who are required to work on a holiday.

Holiday time entry procedures are outlined in this useful table:

Worked on Regular Holiday Did not work on Regular Holiday Salaried Staff No action. No action. Hourly Staff -Benefits-eligible Enter EARN MIDD Holiday for any hours you would normally have worked,

AND

Enter EARN MIDD Holiday Worked for the hours you actually worked. Enter EARN MIDD Holiday for any hours you would normally have worked. Hourly Staff -Non benefits-eligible Enter EARN MIDD Holiday Worked for the hours you actually worked. No action. Snow Bowl and Rikert Employees* Enter Regular hours for the hours you actually worked No action.

We encourage anyone with questions to review the Employee Handbook section on Holidays and the webpage for Holiday Time Entry Procedures. If you still have questions about holiday entry or eligibility we encourage you to ask your supervisor, or email hr@middlebury.edu.

*Rikert and Snow Bowl employees are not eligible for Holiday or Holiday Worked and should enter hours worked as normal