Minimum Wage Increases and Changes to Staff Pay Ranges

by

Vermont

The Vermont Department of Labor announced an increase to the minimum wage from $11.75 per hour to $12.55 per hour, effective January 1st. The Middlebury Staff Pay Ranges have been adjusted and impacted employees will receive an increase up to the new minimum. Below are the new ranges for the affected grades.

2022 Ranges MIN MAX OP3 $16.00 $25.60 OP21 $14.04 $22.46 OP12 $12.80 $20.48

1 Hiring Minimum for BENEFITS ELIGIBLE OP2 employees is $15.00/hour or $30,225 annually (for 2015 hour schedule)

2 Hiring Minimum for BENEFITS ELIGIBLE OP1 employees is $14.00/hour or $28,210 annually (for 2015 hour schedule)

The wage scale will be updated on the website to reflect this change.

California

The California Department of Industrial Relations announced an increase to the minimum wage from $14.00 per hour to $15.00 per hour on January 1st. The Middlebury Institute Staff Pay Ranges have been adjusted and impacted employees will receive an increase up to the new minimum. Below are the new ranges for the affected grades.

2022 Ranges MIN MAX OP2-C $16.70 $26.72 OP1-C $15.25 $24.40

The wage scale has been updated on the website to reflect this change.

We are pleased these changes will help increase the income of those at entry levels of our wage scales.

Please note that these increases are not budget additive. Given the small scope of these increases, the intent is that units will adjust accordingly. Any potential budget changes will be communicated with the broader compensation updates associated with FY23.