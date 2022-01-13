Information Regarding 2021 W-2 and Paychecks

We hope that you were all able to enjoy some time away to rest and rejuvenate in preparation for the coming year. The following provides important information on your pay and tax documents for the new year.

2021 W-2

Since implementing Oracle HCM, Automatic Data Processing (ADP) produces our W-2’s. These will be available no later than January 31 per IRS requirements. As an active employee, using your Middlebury single sign on credentials, you will be able to go to the ADP portal and view or print your W-2 anytime. More information and instructions will be shared specifically with you about accessing the system within the next few weeks.

Please verify that the address in Oracle is your correct address. W-2’s will be mailed and available online, unless you had opted out of paper delivery.

Paychecks

As always, we encourage you to review your paychecks each pay period for accuracy. Particularly at the beginning of the year, this is a good time to review all taxes, benefit elections and other deductions for accuracy. Please also take this opportunity to double check your first payslip of 2022 to be sure that everything matches what you’re expecting to see.

If you have any questions, please email the following: