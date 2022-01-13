Financial Wellness Topic Survey – Complete for a Chance to Win $50

Middlebury will be hosting Financial Education Days in partnership with My Secure Advantage. To determine which topics would be most useful for our employees, we have created a survey to explore your interests.

The survey is brief, and is live between now and Jan. 25th. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered in a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card!

The survey can be accessed at https://mysecureadvantage.getfeedback.com/r/NP9K3AxO/

We look forward to your responses!