What's on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of October 25th and November 1st

…don’t simplify your life so you can do more. Simplify your life so you can focus on what matters—and you are what matters. Simplifying your life means focusing on who you are physically, emotionally, and spiritually. If you want to choose joy daily, that’s the place to start. – Kay Warren

The on-campus flu clinics are in full swing so if you haven’t gotten your flu shot yet you do have a few more opportunities. The dates are as follows:

Middlebury: 10/21, 10/25, 10/27

Get all the info you need and find the links to schedule an appointment via this post or on the GMHEC Well-Being calendar. If you prefer to get your vaccine in your community, you can get a list of Cigna in-network pharmacies here. Staying in network for your vaccine will ensure that your vaccine is covered, and you don’t incur any unexpected costs.

New Fitness Class…. Cardio Core: This class will guide participants through an optimal mix of low impact energetic movements, resistance training and exercises for the core (abdomen, back and glutes) to improve stability, range of motion, endurance and balance. We will use hand weights, bands and various modalities including Pilates, yoga, and functional strength training. All levels and abilities are welcome, as Janet is very aware and ready to adapt exercises to everybody’s needs. Led by Janet Franz, ACE certified instructor. Thursdays 7:15-8 am beginning November4th, 2021. Zoom passcode 537472

High Blood Pressure Management Workshop: One in every four Vermont adults has been told they have high blood pressure. If left untreated, it can damage your circulatory system and lead to serious problems, such as heart attack, stroke, kidney damage or brain health complications, such as memory loss and confusion. The good news is there’s a lot you can do to manage your high blood pressure and help prevent these problems. In this 8-week workshop you will learn the basics of controlling your high blood pressure, make healthier eating choices, get more physical activity in your daily life, better manage blood pressure medications, and solve problems and create plans for action and change. Free. Click here to learn more and to register.

The Edge HealthyCARETM 90 Day Program is back in person! This 13-week, comprehensive wellness program is designed to enrich your life and health. Guided by a Nationally Certified Health Coach, you will learn the fundamental aspects of fitness, nutrition, stress management, and behavior modification. Virtual Program Date: Tuesdays, October 12th – January 4th from 12-1pm or in person at the South Burlington Edge (includes guided exercise): Wednesdays, November 10th – February 2nd 5:30-7:30pm. Insurance may cover much of the cost. For More Information contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

Next Steps Diabetes Program: Join the health experts from The Edge for a comprehensive 8-week in person program focusing on the positive impact of nutrition and exercise to improve Type II Diabetes. Through the support of your peers, a Registered Dietitian, and an exercise specialist, you will gain the knowledge, guidance, and confidence to improve your health. The cost of this program is covered 100% with Type II Diabetes diagnosis by most insurance providers. Mondays, October 25th – December 13th 5:30-6:30 pm at the South Burlington EDGE. To register or learn more, contact genavix@edgevt.com or call 802-951-2320.

Student Loan Repayment Strategies: For many employees, especially in the first half of their careers, student loan payments are a significant monthly expense. This webinar will help attendees consider repayment options that meet their individual goals. We discuss repayment options for both federal and private loans, which include how to lower monthly payments or pay off loans faster. Thursday, October 28th noon-1:00 pm or 3:00-4:00 pm EST. Brought to you by the experts from MySecureAdvantage. Click here to register.

This is just a snipped of what we’ve got going on over the next couple of weeks so be sure to check the calendar.

And…. now that the cooler weather has arrived it might be time to start thinking about your fall and winter well-being plans. Are you interested in a participating in a cooking series? How about some short, lunch time movement with Yoo-Sun Park? Or maybe you’ve got something else you’d like to see offered? I’d love to hear your thoughts and what you’d like to see on the calendar this fall and winter. You can reach me at Rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.