MSA Live – November Webinars

MSA Live! | Identity Theft: Prevention, Protection & Resolution

November 9, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

Every two seconds someone becomes a victim of identity theft. This class is designed to help you understand how personal data gets compromised, what you can do to prevent it, and the first steps to take if you become a victim. Everyone can use an annual reminder of best practices since identity theft is always evolving.

MSA Live! | Financial Forum

November 18, 2021 | 9:00 AM (PT) & 12:00 PM (PT) | Register here

Saving for the future is vital, so we are dedicating this Live Financial Forums to answering live questions related to saving for the future and any financial topic. Our panelists will be ready to answer your questions about topics ranging from saving for emergencies, saving for retirement, saving for college and more. If you are ready to set some savings goals, log in to ask your question. The more the merrier, so please encourage any co-workers that have questions on saving for the future to attend.

