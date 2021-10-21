2022 Benefits Open Enrollment is Almost Here!

Open Enrollment for 2022 Benefits will be from October 29 through November 12, 2021. This will be your opportunity to enroll in and make changes to your benefit elections effective January 1, 2022.

Empowering you to take advantage of your benefits today and for your future!

The GMHEC Benefits Team is excited to support you through the Open Enrollment period.

Enrollment in your benefits will be done through Oracle HCM Employee Self-Service.

Attend an Informational Session:

The following 2022 Open Enrollment informational sessions will be provided to you. These sessions will provide a brief overview of 2022 Benefits as well as tips & tricks to complete enrollment in Oracle HCM. Please mark your own calendar to save the date and attend. When marking your calendar for the Zoom sessions, be sure to include the Zoom link and password.

10/28, 2:00-3:00 pm EST via Zoom https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/95576755513?pwd=SmlvbWx6VFcrdkhXL0Y3cWdpSm9KUT09, Password: 947755

11/1, 3:00-4:00 pm EST, 12:00pm PDT via Zoom – MIIS Employee Focused https://middlebury.zoom.us/j/97485975352?pwd=cU05dC90WHBBSUh2RzNwcGh6OUE2dz09, Password: 391384

– MIIS Employee Focused 11/4, 9:30-10:30 am On-site at Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center

at Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center 11/8 at 3:00-4:00 pm On-site at Wilson Hall, McCullough Student Center

Visit Your Benefits Site:

The week of October 25th the 2022 Benefit Guide Book will be available on the Middlebury Human Resources Benefits website. In addition, this site is where you will find specific benefit plan information such as Summaries of Benefits and Coverage, links to pre-recorded benefit videos, and helpful flyers regarding individual benefits.

Log in to Oracle to Enroll:

Beginning October 29th, please log in to Oracle to complete your 2022 Benefits Enrollment.

All Benefit Eligible Employees are being asked to take an active role in 2022 Open Enrollment by logging in to Oracle to elect and confirm their 2022 Benefits. Detailed enrollment instructions will follow in the 2022 Benefit Guide.

Enroll early! Employees who have completed the 2022 Open Enrollment Process by Thursday, November 4th will be entered into a drawing to win a Garmin Forerunner 35 Watch!



Stay tuned for additional links and resources available at the launch of Open Enrollment on October 29th.

Questions?

The GMHEC Benefits Team is here to support you!

Your benefits team is available Monday through Friday from 8:15am – 5:00pm EST and weekends during Open Enrollment from 9:00am – 4:00pm EST.

Join us at an informational session, linked above

Email benefits@gmhec.org

Call 802.443.5485

The Green Mountain Higher Education Consortium (GMHEC) is a collaborative endeavor of Champlain College, Middlebury College and Saint Michael’s College. The GMHEC Benefits Services Team is your resource for benefits enrollment, ongoing questions, benefits support throughout the year, and well-being programming.