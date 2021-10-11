Upcoming Flu Vaccination Clinics

Upcoming Flu Vaccination Clinics for Middlebury Employees

As we continue to cope with COVID-19, it is critical to prepare for flu season as well! Getting a flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family and our community. Flu vaccines have been shown to reduce the risk of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting a flu vaccine can also save healthcare resources for the care of patients with COVID-19.

If you are unable to attend an on-site clinics below, please get your vaccine at your primary care practice or from a local pharmacy. For a list of Cigna in-network pharmacies click here. Staying in network for your vaccine will ensure that your vaccine is covered, and you don’t incur any unexpected costs.

Vermont Campus: Free for all faculty and staff. Due to strict Covid protocols, vaccinations will be by appointment only. Please use the Flu Clinic Appointment Scheduler to reserve your appointment, and bring a completed consent form (please review the Vaccine Information Sheet and ACHHH Notice of Privacy Practices).

Oct. 19th, 7:30 – 10:30 AM: Abernathy Room, Axinn Hall

Oct. 21st, 12:00 – 5:00 PM: Mitchell Green Lounge, 3rd Floor, McCullough Student Center

Oct. 25th, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Tormondsen Great Hall, McCardill Bicentennial Hall

Oct. 27th, 10:00 AM – 1:30 PM: Abernathy Room, Axinn Hall

Monterey Campus: Walk-In clinic open to faculty, staff and students administered by CVS Pharmacy. Paperwork will be provided on-site, please bring your insurance card.*

Oct. 20th, 7:30 AM – 5:00 PM: Holland Student Center

*MIIS employees with Cigna will have no charge. Most other insurance providers cover the cost of the flu vaccine 100%, but please verify with your provider if you have concerns