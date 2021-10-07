Weekly Meditations with Dr. Francois Clemmons

Otter Creek Yoga is thrilled to announce that our weekly meditation circle, featuring stories and songs by the Illustrious Dr. Francois Clemmons resumes THIS WEDNESDAY, October 6, at 9:30 am.



Please join us in the studio (in MIddlebury’s historic Marble Works district) for this special weekly event. Sit in a chair or on the floor, whichever you prefer. We end at 10:15 am.



If you have never been in our space before, please bring proof of vaccination with you. There is no charge for these meditation circles, but donations are gratefully accepted.



We’ll meet every Wednesday in October, as well as the first Wednesday in November. Hope to see you soon!