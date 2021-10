Sister-to-Sister Fall Event

Saturday, October 9, 2-4 pm, 26 Blinn Lane, Middlebury College

Middlebury College’s Sister-to-Sister Program is inviting all vaccinated middle school students (12+) to its first (outside) event: We’ll be decorating pumpkins, making slime, eating donuts, and playing bingo. Please RSVP at go.middlebury.edu/stsevent.