Save the Date – MSA Financial Wellness Event November 2nd

by

Corresponding to our Open Enrollment period, there will be a full day of live classes provided by My Secure Advantage on a variety of topics related to financial well being.

These classes are free to attend and registered attendees will also receive a recording of the class.

Stay tuned – a full flyer with class details and registration information will be included in the next MiddPoints on 10/21!

MSA Money Coaching – Just a Call Away

Middlebury College has partnered with My Secure Advantage (MSA) to provide a complete financial wellness benefit to you! When it comes to money, searching for answers can feel overwhelming. By connecting with a personal Money Coach, you can build a stronger and more secure future no matter where you are in your financial journey.

3 Important Things to Know

❶ No two stories are alike and your financial strategies shouldn’t be either

With MSA, you have access to a dedicated Money Coach for 90 days each year to talk about any financial topic. It could be about creating a budget, increasing your credit score, paying down debt or all three! Maybe you’ve got questions about planning for retirement, buying a home, or creating an investment plan. You get the idea. Whatever your financial focus or challenge, MSA has credentialed, skilled Coaches who can help.

❷ Confidentiality and a real person to guide and support your goals

Think of your Coach as a personal financial guide, accountability partner, and chief motivator. Together you’ll create a plan that embodies your values, priorities, and goals – one that reflects and works with your life. MSA encourages your spouse/partner to join in the conversations too. All sessions are confidential, over the phone and a half hour long.

❸ No out-of-pocket cost, hidden fees or charges

Middlebury College has paid for this benefit, full stop. MSA’s coaches don’t work on commission or sell any products. When you talk with a Money Coach, you can be sure that you’re getting unbiased, judgment-free guidance.

So what are you waiting for? Get started today!

Questions? Learn more about MSA here. Connect with MSA at middlebury.mysecureadvantage.com or call 888-724-2326.