College Admissions Workshop for Vermonters

Middlebury College faculty and staff members with high school-aged children are welcome to join our second annual College Admissions Workshop for Vermonters! Representatives from Champlain College, Middlebury College, Saint Michael’s College, The University of Vermont, and the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation (VSAC) will provide a general overview of the college admissions and financial aid process and will respond to your questions about the many factors students and families consider when applying to colleges. Discussion topics will include:

Getting to know colleges when on-campus visits may not be possible

The increasing number of colleges that have adopted test-optional application policies

What admissions counselors look for when evaluating applications and building an incoming class

Understanding how financial aid policies can differ from institution to institution & making the most of resources available to you

How to put your best foot forward in your application

Please mark your calendars for Thursday, October 14, 7:00–8:00 PM, and register for the webinar here.

If you have any questions about the event, please contact Asa Waterworth at awaterworth@middlebury.edu.