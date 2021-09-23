Welcome Shannon Lyford!

by

Hello! My name is Shannon Lyford (she/her/hers), and I am very excited to join the Middlebury College community as the Assistant Director of Youth & Education Partnerships in the Center for Community Engagement. I am especially looking forward to working with students who are doing amazing work with youth in our community!

I am originally from Atlanta, Georgia, but I have lived in the Middlebury area for almost 4 years now. I received a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Georgia (Go Dawgs!) and went on to complete a Master of Public Policy from Georgia State University. Much of my work experience has focused on youth development, nonprofit development, and utilizing research and feedback to develop high-quality experiences for youth. Most recently, I worked for DREAM (a local mentoring organization that works with youth growing up in low-income housing) as a Grant & Evaluation Manager.

I am beyond excited to begin this new adventure advising students who are serving as important support systems for youth in our communities.”