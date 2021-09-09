What’s on Tap for Well-Being… Weeks of September 13th and 20th

Change is inevitable in life. You can either resist it and potentially get run over by it, or you can choose to cooperate with it, adapt to it, and learn how to benefit from it. When you embrace change you will begin to see it as an opportunity for growth. – Jack Canfield

GMHEC is currently looking for Well-being Ambassadors. GMHEC Well-being Ambassadors are faculty and staff volunteers that help create and sustain cultures of well-being at the GMHEC member colleges by promoting participation and engagement in well-being programs, services, and events. If you are enthusiastic about health and well-being, are an advocate for working towards a healthier lifestyle and are able to lend one hour per month, we want you to join us. To learn more about this exciting opportunity, contact Rebecca Schubert, GMHEC Employee Well-being Program Coordinator at rebecca.schubert@gmhec.org.

It’s time to start thinking about skiing! Sugarbush is still finalizing their corporate pass details but if you’re interested in a pass to Smuggler’s Notch you can learn more about the corporate rates here. If you’d like to purchase a pass you can do so here. Currently GMHEC does not have a corporate pass deal with Bolton Valley and this year they are not accepting new corporate members so GMHEC cannot offer discounts. If your college has had a corporate pass in the past, you may be able to take advantage of that again this year.

Beth’s weekly intention setting: One of the best ways to gain control of your time & energy is to set an intention and there is no better time to get started than fall. The new season brings new opportunity so join Beth and get your week going by setting powerful intentions which will let you live your values and enhance your well-being. Mondays. 7:30-8:00 am EST. Zoom Meeting ID: 5101754836

The cooler temps are on the way so it might be time to change up your fitness routine. If you’re interested in staying active and enjoying the support of a motivating group, join Kim Jacobs on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings from 7:15-8:00 am EST for Strength and Core. This class is appropriate for persons of all abilities. For more information about what you might expect and/or to register, contact Kim at kim@bfitvt.com. This class is free.

Seasons of Change: Navigating New Routines and Building New Healthy Habits: Join the experts from The Edge for this engaging discussion about managing the stress of changing routines and how to prepare yourself to build new habits into the fall. Monday, September 13th. Noon-1:00 pm. Click here to register.

Thriving Through Uncertainty: We live in a world that can be unpredictable, no matter how much we plan ahead. The unknown can cause anxiety, fear, and discomfort. In this seminar, we’ll explore strategies for coping with reactions to an uncertain world. In this seminar hosted by Tom Troast, we’ll cover how to make decisions and take action at home and work, even when the outcome is hard to predict. Join us as we explore how to move past living with uncertainty to thriving through it. Dr. Tom Troast has over 25 years of experience as a clinical therapist, university faculty member and administrator. Wednesday, September 15th. 1:00-2:00 pm EST. Click here to register.

Introduction to Ayurveda: Keep your glow from the summer without burning out! Transition into fall with this light, fun introduction to living with the rhythms of nature, and its positive impact on your health. You will leave this event uplifted having learned about the principles of Ayurveda and how this lifestyle and healing system can positively impact your nutrition, sleep, exercise, immune system, and well-being. Led by Nancy Wind, health coach and founder of Peaks and Poses. Monday, September 13th 7:00-8:00 pm EST via zoom. Click here to register.