United Way Days of Caring

The United Way of Addison County is enthusiastically preparing for their 2021 Annual Days of Caring event. Middlebury College has a long tradition of contributing volunteers to this event. As you may know, each year the United Way sends out hundreds of community volunteers to complete dozens of projects at non-profits throughout Addison County. This year, the event will be held on Thursday, September 23rd and Saturday, September 25th. If you would like to serve as a 2021 Days of Caring Volunteer, please click here to register to participate. If there is interest in volunteering in groups of 3 or more or with any questions about the Days of Caring Event, please contact Amy Hoekstra, Volunteer and Donor Engagement Coordinator for the United Way of Addison County, directly at amyh@unitedwayaddisoncounty.org or 802-388-7189.

Once again Middlebury will support this event by approving Release Time* for staff who choose to participate.

*Per Middlebury policy, a Release Time designation means that staff in non-critical positions may request permission from their managers to participate in this event. Managers will accommodate such requests, so long as essential services are not negatively affected. For employees who do volunteer, participation that overlaps the employee’s regularly scheduled work hours will be considered regular paid time; participation that falls outside of normal work schedules will be unpaid. Please contact Human Resources at hr@middlebury.edu or 802-443-5465 with any questions regarding Release Time.